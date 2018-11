A fatal collision near the intersection of Hubbell and Fenkell avenues on Nov. 29, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said a deadly crash on Detroit's west side was not part of a police chase.

The crash happened Thursday near the intersection of Hubbell and Fenkell avenues.

Witnesess claim police were after the driver when he ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.

The man driving was killed adn three other people were taken to a hospital for minor injures.

The investigation is ongoing.

