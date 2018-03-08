Murder charge dismissed against man accused of dumping woman's body on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Charges were dismissed Thursday against the man seen in surveillance video dragging and dumping a woman's body on Detroit's west side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Surveillance camera records man dumping body on Detroit's west side

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy originally charged Rudolph Lawton Henderson in connection with the homicide of Annetta Nelson. He was charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, police found video evidence that led investigators to believe Henderson was not the perpetrator. Charges against Henderson were dropped, but it is unclear if he will face charges of evidence tampering or desecration of a human corpse.

A video posted on Facebook shows a man dragging the partially clothed body of Nelson in broad daylight from a home in the 11600 block of Winthrop Street.

According to authorities, Detroit police officers saw Nelson lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and not breathing. Medics were dispatched to the location and, when they arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by police led to the arrest of Henderson, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.