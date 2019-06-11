Murder suspect barricades self in Taylor townhouse when Detroit police try to arrest him

TAYLOR, Mich. - A man barricaded himself inside a Taylor townhouse after Detroit police came to arrest him Monday in connection with a murder, authorities said.

Police went to Heritage Glen Townhouses, near Wick and Pelham roads, looking for the 37-year-old Detroit man.

Police said they used a megaphone to ask the man to come outside. Woman who were inside came out and told police the man was inside with a handgun.

Officers tried to talk the man into coming out for several hours. After 7 p.m., police said they saw smoke coming from windows of the building. When flames came out of the building, the man ran out and was arrested, police said.

Police are investigating to see what caused the fire.

No one was injured, police said.

