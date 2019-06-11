Murdered woman's daughter knows suspect in Detroit serial killer case

DETROIT - Tamara Jones' body was found in a vacant house on Detroit's east side Wednesday.

The discovery of her body led police to believe there was a serial killer targeting woman.

"I think he was just randomly picking people that's walking the streets," Tamara Jones' nephew Dave Jones said.

Tamara Jones' family said she was a panhandler. Her body was found inside a house near Mack Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street.

When police identified Deangelo Martin as a person of interest in a string of murders, her family said her daughter realized she went to school with him.

"When she saw the guy on the news, she said, 'I went to school with him,' and it just really tore her up," Dave Jones said.

Martin was charged Monday in connection with the stabbing and sexual assault of a woman who survived.

