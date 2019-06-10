Person of interest in Detroit serial killer case charged with sexually assaulting woman

DETROIT - A person of interest in a Detroit serial killer case has been charged in connection with the stabbing and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman, police said.

Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 34, of Detroit, is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting the woman at 1:40 a.m. May 7 at a house on the city's east side.

Martin is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36th District Court.

Martin was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Seven Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue as a person of interest in the serial killer case. Detroit police Chief James Craig said Martin is a homeless man known to frequent the area where the bodies of three women -- Nancy Harrison, Travesene Ellis and an identified victim -- were found.

Harrison was found March 19 on Coventry Street, police said. Ellis was found May 24 on Linnhurst Street, police said. The unidentified victim was found Wednesday in a vacant house on Mack Avenue, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

The Detroit police investigation into Martin's involvement in the serial killer case is ongoing.

