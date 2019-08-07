Music, food, beer on tap for first ever Founders Detroit: Outer Limits Party

The Founders Brewing Co. Detroit taproom (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

DETROIT - Founders Brewing Co. announced a party featuring beer, live music and food Sept. 28 at its Detroit Taproom.

The brewery said the Founders Detroit: Outer Limits Party will include a major tap list of favorite brews.

The full beer list, music lineup and more details will be revealed when tickets go on sale Aug. 23.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for mug club members. Click here for more details.

Founders' corporate giving program, the Big Pitcher, partnered with Gleaners Community Food Bank for the party. A donation will be made to Gleaners.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.