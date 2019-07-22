NAACP Convention in Detroit: Watch speeches live here

DETROIT - The 110th annual NAACP National Convention continues today at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Among those speaking today are U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Democratic representatives Brenda Lawrence and Rashida Tlaib.

Gormer Georgia House minority leader Stacy Abrams will be speaking during the prestigious Clarence Mitchell Luncheon. Abrams will speak on the importance of ending voter suppression.

The event at Cobo runs through Wednesday.

Watch live here

ClickOnDetroit will stream all of the speeches beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Monday's schedule:

9 a.m.-Noon -- Plenary Greetings

Where: Hall C at Cobo Center

Who: Brenda Lawrence, Nancy Pelosi, Rashida Tlaib

9:30 a.m. -- U.S. Senator Gary Peters to deliver remaks at Cobo Center

10:45 a.m.- Noon --"Woman to Woman Conversation: Speaker in the House Series"

Where: The Detroit Club (712 Cass Ave., Detroit, MI 48226)

Who: Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14), and Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12)

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Clarence Mitchell Memorial Luncheon

Where: Grand Ballroom B at Cobo Center

Who: Stacey Abrams

2:30 p.m. -- Strategy Session: Organizing at the Center of Black

To highlight the Black community's role in ending violence and abuse against Black women and girls, Black LGBTQ/SGL people, Black gender nonconforming people, and Black trans women and men.

Where: Main Stage of the NAACP Experience Exhibit Hall

Who: Loni Love, celebrity co-host and producer on "The Real"

View the full National Convention schedule here.

Candidates forum on Wednesday

A Democratic presidential candidates forum will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon. Here's who is expected to be there:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Julian Castro

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.