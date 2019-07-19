CNN releases lineup for Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit

DETROIT - The lineup for the two-night Democratic primary debate's that will be held in Detroit has been released.

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

CNN aired a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.

The lineup

First night (July 30)

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Second night (July 31)

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

