CNN releases lineup for Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit

DETROIT - The lineup for the two-night Democratic primary debate's that will be held in Detroit has been released.
CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.
CNN aired a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.
The lineup
First night (July 30)
- Marianne Williamson
- John Delaney
- John Hickenlooper
- Tim Ryan
- Steve Bullock
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O'Rourke
- Pete Buttigieg
- Elizabeth Warren
- Bernie Sanders
Second night (July 31)
- Jay Inslee
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Michael Bennet
- Bill de Blasio
- Cory Booker
- Andrew Yang
- Julián Castro
- Kamala Harris
- Joe Biden
Click here for live updates from CNN.
