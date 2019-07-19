Politics

CNN releases lineup for Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit

20 candidates qualify

By Kayla Clarke

CNN Democratic debate lineup. (CNN)

DETROIT - The lineup for the two-night Democratic primary debate's that will be held in Detroit has been released.

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

CNN aired a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.

The lineup

First night (July 30)

  • Marianne Williamson
  • John Delaney
  • John Hickenlooper
  • Tim Ryan
  • Steve Bullock
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Beto O'Rourke
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Bernie Sanders

Second night (July 31)

  • Jay Inslee
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Michael Bennet
  • Bill de Blasio
  • Cory Booker
  • Andrew Yang
  • Julián Castro
  • Kamala Harris
  • Joe Biden

Click here for live updates from CNN.

