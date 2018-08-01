Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in 1997 Pontiac murder at 11-years-old, released from prison

DETROIT - Nathaniel Abraham was convicted in a murder case at the age of 11. More than 20 years later, he's a free man.

Abraham was convicted of murder in the 1997 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ronnie Greene in Pontiac. He spent eight years in prison and was released only to be caught a short time later selling drugs.

In 2010, Abraham was convicted for assaulting prison guards. He was recently discharged from prison, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Back in 2007, Paula Tutman interviewed Abraham when he was 21-years-old, when he was released from prison the first time.

