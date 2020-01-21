Australia Day: Outback Steakhouse to donate 100% of proceeds to bushfire relief efforts

DETROIT – All proceeds from Outback Steakhouse on Sunday will go toward bushfire relief efforts when diners show their waiter or waitress a webpage.

Deadly fires are causing heavy damage in Australia.

Show this website while eating at Outback on Jan. 26, dubbed Australia Day.

Restaurants nationwide, including Michigan locations, are participating. Airport locations are not part of the promotion.

Locations in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, Puerto Rico and Guam are not participating, as well as locations in Rapid City, South Dakota; Jackson, Tennessee; and Cordova, Tennessee.

Additionally, between Jan. 27 and Feb. 29, round up your check to make a donation to the Australian Red Cross. Outback will match donations up to $500,000.