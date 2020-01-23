GM to open new technical center in North Carolina focused on performance, racing

DETROIT – General Motors announced Thursday that will open a new technical center focused on performance and racing in the Charlotte region, a major racing hub in the United States.

GM said in a news release that the new North Carolina facility will expand the automaker’s performance and racing capabilities with a focus on “transferring knowledge and resources from the racing programs to core vehicle engineering.”

“The goal for the Charlotte Technical Center is to eventually house future technology and engineering development capabilities,” reads the release from GM.

The 75,000-square-foot facility will be located in Concord, N.C., off of Interstate-85 and less than 10 miles from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The new technical center will provide an opportunity to recruit potential GM employees from the growing pool of technical talent in the Charlotte area, GM said. It is expected to open by mid-2020.

“We’re thrilled to expand GM’s U.S. footprint by establishing a greater presence in Charlotte, a community that has become a racing and engineering mecca,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “The new facility will be close to a number of key Chevrolet and Cadillac racing partners, teams and suppliers. This will allow for improved collaboration as well as access to some of the industry’s best talent."

