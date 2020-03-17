LIVE: NYSE, Dow Jones, stock market trading on big board on March 17, 2020

NEW YORK – The New York Stock Exchange and the Dow Jones Industrial Average trade amid global coronavirus concerns.

Global stock markets were volatile Tuesday after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in over 30 years, with many economies grinding to a standstill in hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Major indexes in Europe lost early gains after Asian markets largely logged solid increases. U.S. futures wobbled between gains and losses as investors sought to gauge how vast and deep the economic damage will be and how swift governments will ramp up rescue measures.

The market opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

