National

WATCH: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaking during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on April 2, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaking during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on April 2, 2020. (WSLS 10)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is expected to hold its daily briefing Saturday afternoon.

The task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, April 4, at 3 p.m., there are 14,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Watch the briefing below (or click here):

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

