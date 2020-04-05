WATCH: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is expected to hold its daily briefing Sunday evening.

The task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m., there are 15,718 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Watch the briefing below (or click here):

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):