WATCH: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is expected to hold its daily briefing at 5 p.m. Saturday.

As of April 18, 2020 at 3 p.m., Michigan has 30,791 cases of coronavirus and 2,308 confirmed deaths. State officials report 3,237 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan since the outbreak began.

The White House task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

Watch the briefing below:

