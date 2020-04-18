WATCH: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is expected to hold its daily briefing at 5 p.m. Saturday.

As of April 18, 2020 at 3 p.m., Michigan has 30,791 cases of coronavirus and 2,308 confirmed deaths. State officials report 3,237 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan since the outbreak began.

The White House task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

Watch the briefing below:

