All TSA agents at US airports to wear face coverings at screening checkpoints during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – All Transportation Security Administration agents will be required to wear facial protection while working at screening checkpoints during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

TSA agents may also voluntarily decide to wear protective eye wear.

Passengers are also encouraged to wear facial coverings. They may be asked to briefly lower them for security reasons.