Delta, Jet Blue, Southwest’s new rules to keep flights safe, clean

DETROIT – The next time you fly, things will look much different.

Delta, Jet Blue and Southwest airlines are rolling out new rules in an effort to keep passengers safe from COVID-19 in the sky.

The airlines are thinking safety first but this could also cause big lines and delays.

Delta Airlines -- which serves the majority of passengers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport -- sent out an email to customers featuring the new rules.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask -- this includes the crew and all passengers. Passengers that do not bring a mask will have one provided.

They will be required at check-in counters, Delta Sky Clubs, jet bridges and on the plane.

Seating capacity has now been reduced. Delta is capping seating at 50% capacity in first class and 60% capacity in the main cabin.

You may notice middle seats will be kept open to provide you more space from the person in your row

All planes are being sanitized before flights with high-touch areas getting extra attention.

Southwest Airlines is requiring masks for employees and passengers. HEPA filters will be used to circulate air within the cabin.

TSA agents are being urged to begin temperature scans as part of the screening process at checkpoints. This could cause longer lines, but the airlines said the safety of the public is the top priority.