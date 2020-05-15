61ºF

USGS: 6.4 magnitude earthquake reported outside Reno, felt in California

Earthquake felt early Friday morning

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Earthquake near Reno on May 15, 2020.
DETROIT – A preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake was detected early Friday morning just outside Reno, Nevada, USGS reports.

The earthquake was felt in parts of Eastern California. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

Earthquakes exceeding 7.0 magnitude are considered “major,” and can cause serious damage.

