USGS: 6.4 magnitude earthquake reported outside Reno, felt in California

DETROIT – A preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake was detected early Friday morning just outside Reno, Nevada, USGS reports.

The earthquake was felt in parts of Eastern California. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

Earthquakes exceeding 7.0 magnitude are considered “major,” and can cause serious damage.

This quake is centered about 280 miles north of Los Angeles in a remote part of Nevada — about 60 miles east of Mono Lake pic.twitter.com/C87e0qa16h — KTLA (@KTLA) May 15, 2020

About 20 minutes ago, a strong earthquake shook Eastern California and Western Nevada. #earthquake Initial magnitude: 6.4. pic.twitter.com/GXmiQUzSZu — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) May 15, 2020