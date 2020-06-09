LIVE STREAM: Funeral for George Floyd held in Houston

Watch live coverage of the funeral for George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests around the world.

This is expected to begin at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch live here:

Floyd, who was 46 when he was killed, will be laid to rest next to his mother. On May 25, as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck, the dying man cried out for his mother.

His funeral will be private. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service Monday in Houston, where he grew up.

Floyd’s death sparked international protests and drew new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system. In the past two weeks, sweeping and previously unthinkable things have taken place: Confederate statues have been toppled, police departments around America have rethought the way they patrol minority neighborhoods, legislatures have debated use-of-force policies, and white, black and brown people have had uncomfortable, sometimes heated, discussions about race in a nation that is supposed to ensure equal opportunity for all.

Read more: George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried