Nike is making June 19 -- ‘Juneteenth’ -- a company holiday

Nike is joining a list of companies moving to make June 19 -- “Juneteenth” -- a holiday.

The move is part of the company’s effort to recognize a nationwide move against injustice for Black Americans.

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when United States soldiers announced the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Texas.

Nike’s announcements included plans to diversify the company by increasing the number of Black, Latino and female employees.

