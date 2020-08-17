NYT: 2 arrested in 2002 killing of hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay

Two men will be indicted in the killing of hip-hop pioneer D.J. Jam Master Jay, who was killed in Queens, New York in 2002, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times reported Monday that federal prosecutors will announce an indictment of two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr., who have long been suspected in the murder.

Washington was named an accomplice in the murder in 2007.

Jam Master Jay was a member of the ground-breaking hip hop group, Run-DMC. He was gunned down at a recording studio in Queens in 2002.

The case has remained unsolved.