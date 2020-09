(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Target car seat trade-in is scheduled to return between Sept. 13 and 26.

Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. To date, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled.

In exchange for the car seats, participants receive a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or other baby items.