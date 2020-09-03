Jeep introduces its newest concept SUV: Grand Wagoneer

DETROIT – Jeep has unveiled its latest concept vehicle -- and you may recognize the name.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV will be the lead the automaker’s luxury vehicle line, and could top $100,000 when it arrives in showrooms in 2021.

“Our new Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer – a true and rare premium American icon,” said Christian Meunier, global president of the Jeep brand – FCA. “With the electrification of each Jeep nameplate coming in the next few years, and the reintroduction of Wagoneer, we are quickly expanding into new segments and more premium space.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer names were previously used by Jeep for large SUVs from 1963 until 1991.

The Grand Wagoneer Concept boasts a wide array of premium technology features – including an electrified powertrain, sophisticated 4x4 off-road systems, and a first-ever passenger screen in an SUV.

A bold direction.



Concept model, not available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/laaZR8gALX — Wagoneer (@Wagoneer) September 3, 2020

“For more than a quarter century, the first Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer created a new segment for American consumers as the ultimate premium SUV of its day,” Meunier said. “The new Grand Wagoneer Concept is our vision of what a modern expression of this timeless icon can be, and hints at how we will redefine and recreate the benchmark premium SUV.”

Production versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are slated to arrive in showrooms in 2021. They will be manufactured in Warren.

As a nod to its manufacturing home and the brand’s headquarters, the Concept’s full-pane glass roof houses a map showcasing Detroit and the surrounding area.

Introducing the next chapter.



Concept model, not available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/8oH22dYbg8 — Wagoneer (@Wagoneer) September 3, 2020

“The original Grand Wagoneer was the first premium SUV, and its timeless design combined with the soul of Americana helped it achieve an iconic place in many hearts,” said Ralph Gilles, head of design – FCA. “The Grand Wagoneer Concept is inspired by the original, but with a modern interpretation of luxury and freedom. We strived to create an elegant design with a timeless silhouette, featuring countless beautifully crafted details that come together to give it an undeniable presence.

“The Grand Wagoneer Concept’s interior is spacious and features premium materials that accentuate our team’s obsession to detail and celebrates American craftsmanship,” Gilles added. “A full digital cockpit takes advantage of leading technologies that are beautifully presented with expansive and easy-to-use screens and limited buttons, allowing the focus to be placed on a pleasant and intuitive experience for the driver and passengers.”