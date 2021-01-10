Tracking active COVID cases per state on Jan. 10, 2021

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before "code blue" and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

A cumulative total of 22.2 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Jan. 10, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of Jan. 10, there are 12,988,807 active coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Jan. 10, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Jan. 10, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 22,227,722 -- the highest in the world.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.