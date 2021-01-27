FBI says woman could help ID victim in child sex abuse video

The FBI is asking the public to help them find a woman who may be able to provide information about the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

The woman in the photos is not the victim. The FBI believes she may be able to identify the victim.

DETROIT – The FBI is asking the public to help them find a woman who may be able to provide information about the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

Officials do not have a location for the individual, so the request is going out across the nation. The investigation is ongoing.

The unidentified female is known as Jane Doe 43. She is shown with a child in a video that is believed to have been created in October 2019.

Jane Doe 43 is described as a white female with dark hair between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Click here if you have information and would like to leave a tip online. You can also call 1-800-225-5324 to leave a tip with the FBI.