National

Police: Tiger Woods injured in single-car crash, extracted with ‘jaws of life’

Woods sustained multiple leg injuries, agent says

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

AP, Associated Press

File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods watching his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla. Woods announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, he had a fifth back surgery and will miss tournaments in San Diego and Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods watching his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla. Woods announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, he had a fifth back surgery and will miss tournaments in San Diego and Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, police announced.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Police said Woods was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. Police said he had to be extracted from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tool.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

