Police: Tiger Woods injured in single-car crash, extracted with ‘jaws of life’

File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods watching his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla. Woods announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, he had a fifth back surgery and will miss tournaments in San Diego and Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, police announced.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Police said Woods was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. Police said he had to be extracted from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tool.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

Aerial footage over the scene of the accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside pic.twitter.com/r7cJhKwLLm — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 23, 2021