Watch: First video is back from Mars rover Perseverance

NASA shared the first video it received from the Perseverance rover on Mars.

The new point-of-view video released Monday shows the Perseverance rover shedding its shields and performing its landing maneuvers, including the successful touchdown.

Your front-row seat to my Mars landing is here. Watch how we did it.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/Avv13dSVmQ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life. After spending the weekend binge-watching the descent and landing video, the team at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, shared the video at a news conference.

“These videos and these images are the stuff of our dreams,” said Al Chen, who was in charge of the landing team.

Read more: NASA releases Mars landing video: ‘Stuff of our dreams’

