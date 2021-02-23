Watch: First video is back from Mars rover Perseverance

NASA shared the first video it received from the Perseverance rover on Mars.
The new point-of-view video released Monday shows the Perseverance rover shedding its shields and performing its landing maneuvers, including the successful touchdown.
Your front-row seat to my Mars landing is here. Watch how we did it.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/Avv13dSVmQ— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021
The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life. After spending the weekend binge-watching the descent and landing video, the team at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, shared the video at a news conference.
“These videos and these images are the stuff of our dreams,” said Al Chen, who was in charge of the landing team.
This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)