Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd’s murder: What happens next?

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS – On Tuesday, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict came down after the jury deliberated for about 10 hours.

Floyd was murdered last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white police officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

When will Chauvin be sentenced?

Chauvin had been out on bail since October. Judge Peter Cahill revoked his bail Tuesday after Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd’s murder.

Chauvin was transported to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights to await sentencing on Tuesday, according to CNN.

He was placed in an administrative control unit, a housing unit separated from the general population.

Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in the second week of June. A precise date has yet to be announced.

Judge Peter Cahill will determine the sentence for Chauvin’s crimes. His sentencing will depend on the state’s sentencing guidelines and other circumstances.

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter.

State guidelines say that because Chauvin has no prior criminal record, the presumptive sentence for both second-degree and third-degree murder is 12 1/2 years, according to CNN. Second-degree manslaughter carries a presumptive sentence of four years for someone with no prior record.

Prosecutors are asking for a longer sentence than the recommendations provided. Prosecutors argued that five aggravating factors warrant an increased sentence. If the judge applies aggravating factors, it could make Chauvin’s sentence longer.

When will the other officers be in court?

Three other former Minneapolis police officers are facing charges in connection to Floyd’s murder.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

All three are expected to be tried together in August.

