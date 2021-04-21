National

LIVE STREAM: President Biden to speak on US COVID response

Watch live at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on his administration’s response to the COVID pandemic and vaccination progress across the nation on Wednesday.

Watch live at 1:15 p.m. in the video player below.

