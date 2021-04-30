Records: Ma'Khia Bryant's sister sought help before shooting

Mourners are seen wearing shirts with Ma'Khia Bryant's picture as they arrive for the funeral for the 16-year-old at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The younger sister of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant called 911 a few weeks before Bryant's fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer, saying the girls had been in a fight with each other and she wanted to leave their foster home, records show.

“I don’t want to be here no more," the girl told a police dispatcher, adding that she'd been in the home more than a year.

The 911 call was one of more than a dozen placed from the Columbus foster home since 2017, most by Angela Moore — the home's foster mother — seeking help with foster girls who had left without permission or didn’t return after being out, according to documents and 911 calls obtained by The Associated Press through a records request.

Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times April 20 by Officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white.

The shooting further heightened tension in Ohio's capital city over fatal police shootings of Black people, which has included three other high-profile deaths since December. A week after Bryant's death, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther invited the Justice Department to review the police department for possible “deficiencies and racial disparities.”

But Bryant's killing also cast a light on the state's foster care system, with an attorney representing the slain teen's family calling for an investigation of the system and whether girls in the foster home were properly supervised.

“The whole world has placed Ma’Khia on trial based on this one incident where they see her swinging a knife,” attorney Michelle Martin said this week. "But why aren’t we looking further and figuring out who were those girls? How did they get there? How did this develop so quickly?”

She added, "What trauma was not being addressed within the home? I mean so many questions that have to be answered.”

