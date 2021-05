(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden speaks at Tidewater Community College, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden will discuss how his administration is implementing COVID relief through the American Rescue Plan during a live briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The president’s remarks come just after he set a new goal to deliver at least one COVID vaccine dose to 70% percent of adult Americans by the Fourth of July.

