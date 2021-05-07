Most popular, hottest trending baby names of 2020

Sorry, Masons and Ethans -- your time on the list of top baby names is over. For now.

The Social Security Administration released the annual list of the top baby names, and there aren’t many changes -- the popular names remain popular.

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2020. It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time, with the top three names for both girls - Olivia, Emma, and Ava - and boys - Liam, Noah, and Oliver - remaining the same for the second year in a row.

In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan. The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910.

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2020:

Liam, Olivia Noah, Emma Oliver, Ava Elijah, Charlotte William, Sophia James, Amelia Benjamin, Isabella Lucas, Mia Henry, Evelyn Alexander, Harper

Here are the top five fastest rising boys and girls names in 2020: