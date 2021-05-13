Live stream: Biden delivers remarks on COVID response

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Centers for Disease Control is lifting some restrictions on vaccinated Americans.
Watch live here at 3:45 p.m. Thursday:
