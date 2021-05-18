USDA issues recall for mislabeled frozen foodservice soup product

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a recall Monday on a frozen foodservice soup product due to undeclared allergens and misbranding.

The USDA has recalled Kraft Heinz Foods Company’s “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup,” as it was mislabeled as “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup.”

Officials say the 4-pound tubs of product were distributed in 16-pound cases and labeled as the minestrone soup with a lot code of “LD28120FT1.” The soup contains milk and eggs, which were reportedly not labeled on the product.

Officials say the frozen soup was produced on October 7, 2020 and was shipped to hotels, restaurants and institutions across the U.S. The USDA has not received any reports of adverse reaction due to the consumption of the soup, but officials are concerned that the incorrectly-labeled product may be sitting in the freezers of hotels, restaurants and other institutions.

Businesses that have received the incorrectly-labeled product are urged not to serve the soup, and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Photos of the product labels in question can be seen below:

A photo of Kraft Heinz Foods Company's label for their Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup product. The USDA recalled a soup product on May 17, 2021 for being incorrectly labeled as vegetable beef and barley soup, while containing minestrone soup. Photo provided by the USDA. (USDA)

A photo of Kraft Heinz Foods Company's label for their Chef Francisco Beef and Barley Condensed Soup product. The USDA recalled a soup product on May 17, 2021 for being incorrectly labeled as the vegetable beef and barley soup, while instead containing minestrone soup. Photo provided by the USDA. (USDA)

Consumers who have questions can contact the Kraft Heinz Foods Company’s consumer relations hotline at 855-265-7238.

Click here to view the full recall notice on the USDA’s website.

