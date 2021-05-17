Stores, shoppers navigate new CDC guidelines for mask use

DETROIT – The mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people in Michigan, but businesses can still choose to enforce a mask policy.

As of May 15, fully vaccinated Michigan residents don’t have to wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings. On Monday, Meijer said fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks inside stores.

Kroger is still requiring everyone in the store to wear a mask and are still encouraging social distancing and frequent handwashing.

Other retailers and smaller markets are holding off on lifting mask mandates. Many shoppers are still choosing to wear a mask even if they are vaccinated.

When it comes to malls, some have policies for the common areas but individual stores inside may have their own requirements.

