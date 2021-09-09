New 9/11 documentaries to stream ahead of 20th anniversary: Where to watch

The Tribute in Light memorial lights up lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2018 in New York City.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City that killed nearly 3,000 people.

There are documentaries available on nearly every streaming platform. Below are some documentaries that were released this year.

Read: Where were you on 9/11? ‘My life flashed before me, as I was shaking so badly I couldn’t dial the phone’

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

“MSNBC Films and Peacock present “Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11,” a Yard 44 and NBC News Studios production. The feature documentary, directed by David Belton and Bjørn Johnson, tells the story of September 11th unlike ever before through personal, self-recorded recollections from a plywood video booth that have never been shown on film.”

Available to watch on NBC’s Peacock.

NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½

“NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½, a four-part documentary essay produced and directed by acclaimed director Spike Lee (HBO’s 4 Little Girls, When The Levees Broke) is a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories, and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges.”

Available to watch on HBO Max.

9/11: One Day in America

“9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower to the last survivors being rescued from the rubble.”

Available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

“This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from Al Qaeda’s roots in the 1980s to America’s response, both at home and abroad.”

Available to watch on Netflix.

Worth

“In the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, a lawyer faces an emotional reckoning as he attempts to put a dollar value on the lives lost. Based on real events.”

Available to watch on Netflix.

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

“Experience the events of September 11, 2001, through the eyes of President Bush and his closest advisors as they personally detail the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.”

Available to watch on Apple TV+.

Generation 9/11

“‘Generation 9/11′ is an intimate film driven by the stories and personalities of its protagonists, who were born in the wake of a global tragedy which, for them, was also deeply personal. But it is also the story an entire generation that has been shaped by the attacks and their aftermath.”

Available to watch on PBS.

9/11 Inside the Pentagon

“In the past 15 years, we have seen the Towers fall in a series of powerful documentaries and TV shows. Movies have expertly rendered the courage of first responders and the passenger takeover on United Flight 93. But, in the smoke of 9/11, one story still remains largely overlooked: the attack on the Pentagon.”

Available to watch on PBS.

Frontline: America After 9/11

“From veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker and chronicler of U.S. politics Michael Kirk and his team, this documentary traces the U.S. response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across four presidencies.

Available to watch on PBS.

