New lead triggers new FBI search for Jimmy Hoffa in New Jersey

The FBI reportedly followed a new lead to a site in Jersey City to search for Jimmy Hoffa, the Teamsters Union boss who went missing in 1975.

After going missing 46 years ago from Bloomfield Township, the search for Teamsters Union boss Jimmy Hoffa has been reinvigorated with a new lead.

Since his disappearance in 1975, authorities have been searching for Hoffa, with hundreds of thousands of man hours and millions of dollars have gone into sorting through countless tips. There is no evidence that Hoffa was ever killed. Officially, this remains a missing person’s case.

More: 46 years later, Jimmy Hoffa case remains unsolved

Ad

However, new information has led the FBI to once again search a site in New Jersey that could show promise.

According to a report by the New York Times, in October the FBI conducted a site survey under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City, which also happens to be the site of an old landfill. A former worker on his deathbed reportedly confessed to burying Hoffa’s body at that site in a steel drum about 15 feet below ground.

Tips back in 1975 also led federal investigators to that dumpsite -- which was known to be affiliated with the mob -- but at that time, they found nothing. But, at the end of October, the FBI reportedly returned to the site armed with search warrants, shovels and an exact location.

The FBI has not provided additional details about their search or what they found, but officials did confirm that the search took place.

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Special Agent Mara Schneider said in a statement. “Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information.”

Ad

Read more: FBI investigating old NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

Related: 🔒 Is Jimmy Hoffa really buried under the Renaissance Center?