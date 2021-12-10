Live stream: Funeral service for Bob Dole at Washington’s National Cathedral

Watch live coverage as former Senator Bob Dole is remembered at funeral and memorial services.
Dole was a longtime Republican senator, a presidential candidate in 1996 and a World War II veteran. He died in his sleep at the age of 98.
Watch the funeral service live at 11 a.m. Friday in the player above. It is streaming from Washington’s National Cathedral.
Schedule:
- 9 a.m. -- Dole Lies in State at U.S. Capitol/Departure Ceremony
- 10:35 a.m. -- Dole Funeral/Hearse Arrival at Washington’s National Cathedral
- 11 a.m. -- Dole Funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral
