LIVE STREAM: NYC New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square for 2022

NEW YORK – Watch the 2022 New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square, with the Ball Drop at midnight!

Enjoy commercial-free, webcast coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight, including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities.

Watch Times Square NYE 2022 live below (starts at 6 p.m.)

Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Full Schedule:

6:00 p.m. to 6:03 p.m. Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball The celebration begins atop One Times Square with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball where representatives from Carnival Cruise Line and Times Square New Year’s Eve flip the giant switch that lights the New Year’s Eve Ball accompanied by special pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.

6:04 p.m. to 6:06 p.m. Good Riddance Day Highlights The host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, Jonathan Bennett will share highlights from Good Riddance Day with the Times Square revelers from the Countdown Stage.

6:07 p.m. to 6:18 p.m. SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance The Sino-American Friendship Association (“SAFA”) presents a spectacular Chinese cultural performance from Henan, China to begin the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. The performance will feature Chinese martial arts, Taiji and Shaolin Kungfu, which originated from Henan, along with a captivating Fan dance fusing traditional Chinese fan dance with American break dance on the Countdown Stage at Duffy Island between 46th and 47th Streets. The Chinese cultural performance will conclude with red and gold pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.

6:25 p.m. Times Square 2022 Hats, Mittens, Balloons and Scarves The Times Square Alliance sanitation crew clad in bright red uniforms begins to distribute tens of thousands of fun handouts to the Times Square revelers for cheering in the New Year. Planet Fitness is providing festive purple and yellow New Year’s Eve hats along with purple & yellow balloons tied with gold mylar ribbons. Carnival Cruise Line is providing warm blue mittens. The Sino-American Friendship Association is providing beautiful red scarves.

6:57 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hourly Kia Countdown As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 7 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

7:11 p.m. to 7:18 p.m. ABC’s Planet Fitness Dance Performance with Liza Koshy Fitacular dance performance on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

7:57 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Hourly Kia Countdown As we approach the New Year, USO Show Troupe representatives will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 8 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. They will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share their wish for the New Year.

8:04 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. New Year’s Eve Performance by Christy Altomare Christy Altomare performs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

8:25p.m. to 8:31 p.m. ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Karol G Karol G performs on the Countdown Stage.

8:57 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hourly Kia Countdown As we approach the New Year, Co-Host Jeremy Hassell will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 9 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wishes for the New Year.

9:01p.m. to 9:07 p.m. ”Our Love Song”

9:08p.m. to 9:10 p.m. Waterford Crystal Toast

9:14 p.m. to 9:28 p.m. Musical Performance by KT Tunstall KT Tunstall performs her hit songs Black Horse and The Cherry Tree, Suddenly I See and Tom Petty’song I Won’t Back Down on the Planet Fitness Center Stage. 9:52p.m. to 9:55 p.m. Carnival’s “Funderstruck” Moment 9:57 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Hourly Countdown with Planet FitnessAs we approach the New Year, Planet Fitness spokesperson will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 10 o’clock hour accompanied by purple and yellow confetti release and colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. Spokesperson will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

10:04 p.m. to 10:07 p.m. Barefoot Bubbly Toast

10:57 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Hourly Kia CountdownAs we approach the New Year, NYCFC team representatives will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 11 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. They will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share their wish for the New Year. 11:01 p.m. to 11:13 p.m. The USO Show Troupe PerformanceThe USO Show Troupe performs Stand By You, Empire State of Mind and Military Salute to honor our Armed Forces on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

11:16 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. The Associated Press Presents 2021 Year-In-Review Video HighlightsThe Associated Press, the world’s oldest and largest news gathering organization, presents a news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2021.

11:21 p.m. to 11:26 p.m. Kay Jewelers New Year’s Eve Kiss

11:39 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Journey Journey performs medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. Special Musical Performance by KT Tunstall KT Tunstall performs John Lennon’s Imagine on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

11:59 p.m. The Sixty-Second Kia Countdown The Mayor of New York City pushes the Waterford crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball, and leads the final sixty-second countdown to the New Year on the Countdown Stage.

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball The lighted Ball descends 70 feet in sixty seconds. The Ball is a geodesic sphere, twelve feet in diameter, weighing 11,875 pounds. The Ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and lit by 32,256 LEDs.

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day 2022 Sign At the stroke of Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals of the New Year “2022″ burst to life shining high above Times Square.

Times Square Confetti Release and Pyrotechnic Effects The world-famous New Year’s Eve confetti is released from the rooftops of buildings throughout Times Square creating a celebratory blizzard of colorful confetti as revelers welcome the New Year accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects. The three thousand pounds of confetti includes tens of thousands of wishes from revelers around the world hoping for peace, love, good health and a better future in the new year.

Shortly after, Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the City Clerk, joined by members of his family.