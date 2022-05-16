Discovery of thin metal strands prompt recall of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies

Varieties of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies and Life Savers gummies are being recalled because there could be a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.
People who purchased the products reported the metal strand. No illnesses have been reported. The prodcuts were distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The products recalled in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table below:
|Item Number
|Description
|UPC
|Code (first 3 digits)
|10188298
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253092
|136, 139, 140
|10195414
10220867
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253818
00022000284648
|10188301
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253122
|134,135, 137-142
|10195413
10220796
10195750
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384
|134,135, 137-142
|10220865
|STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
|00022000284624
|135, 138, 139
|10222236
10136761
10222238
|LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
|10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291
|136, 139
|10081699
10195012
|LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
|10019000083446
10022000244502
|136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
|10195000
10195014
10095001
|LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
|10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491
|132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
|10224068
10228324
10229828
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363
|139 - 218
|10229823
10230187
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287325
00022000287434
|139 - 218
|10224070
10228325
10229830
|SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387
|138 - 218
|10229825
10230290
|SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287349
00022000287441
|138 - 218
|10240169
10242246
10240168
|SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
|10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735
|204 - 218
Click here to see more images of the products. If you have purchased a recalled item you should throw it away. You can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or clicking here.
Read: More recall coverage