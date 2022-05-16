59º

National

Discovery of thin metal strands prompt recall of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies

Consumers should throw products away, FDA says

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Recall, Recalls, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers, Gummies, Candy, Candy Recall, Candy Recalls
Varieties of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies and Life Savers gummies are being recalled because there could be a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. (FDA)

Varieties of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies and Life Savers gummies are being recalled because there could be a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

People who purchased the products reported the metal strand. No illnesses have been reported. The prodcuts were distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The products recalled in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table below:

Item NumberDescriptionUPCCode (first 3 digits)
10188298STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz10022000253092136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867		STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253818
00022000284648
10188301STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz10022000253122134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750		STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384		134,135, 137-142
10220865STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz00022000284624135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238		LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291		136, 139
10081699
10195012		LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz10019000083446
10022000244502		136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
10195000
10195014
10095001		LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491		132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828		SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363		139 - 218
10229823
10230187		SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287325
00022000287434		139 - 218
10224070
10228325
10229830		SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387		138 - 218
10229825
10230290		SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287349
00022000287441		138 - 218
10240169
10242246
10240168		SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735		204 - 218

Click here to see more images of the products. If you have purchased a recalled item you should throw it away. You can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or clicking here.

Read: More recall coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter