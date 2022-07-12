74º

Live stream: NASA releases the ‘deepest’ and ‘sharpest’ infrared images of the universe yet

Images released from James Webb Space Telescope

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

NASA is going to share the images and release spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.

We’re going to get a look at the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope today.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope. The very first official image was released Monday.

Read: NASA seeks formation of first galaxies with James Webb Space Telescope

Watch the official NASA broadcast LIVE at 10:30 a.m. below (or click here):

Below is an example of an image taken by Hubble.

This image of a globular cluster of stars by the Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most ancient collections of stars known. The cluster, called NGC 6752, is more than 10 billion years old.

