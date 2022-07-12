Live stream: NASA releases the ‘deepest’ and ‘sharpest’ infrared images of the universe yet

We’re going to get a look at the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope today.
NASA is going to share the images and release spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope. The very first official image was released Monday.
Read: NASA seeks formation of first galaxies with James Webb Space Telescope
Watch the official NASA broadcast LIVE at 10:30 a.m. below (or click here):
Below is an example of an image taken by Hubble.
