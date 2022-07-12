Live stream: NASA releases the ‘deepest’ and ‘sharpest’ infrared images of the universe yet

NASA is going to share the images and release spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.

We’re going to get a look at the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope today.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope. The very first official image was released Monday.

“It’s time to #UnfoldTheUniverse. Watch as the mission team reveals the long-awaited first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb, an international collaboration led by NASA with our partners the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, is the biggest telescope” NASA

Watch the official NASA broadcast LIVE at 10:30 a.m. below (or click here):

Below is an example of an image taken by Hubble.