FDA recalls freeze-dried blueberries due to potential high levels of lead

BrandStorm Inc., the owner of Natierra, announced a voluntary recall of two lots of their organic freeze-dried blueberry pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recommended limits.

The FDA reports that people with high levels of lead in their blood may not show any symptoms, but the condition could cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. The FDA says that “acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output.”

The recalled blueberry pouches were distributed in the United States through retail and online store services. The products appear to be sold at a variety of local stores, including at Meijer stores.

The issue is reportedly isolated and only affects two batches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries. The FDA says the recalled blueberries can be identified by the following codes:

Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025.

Lot 2021363-1; Best By Date: 12/2024; 1 serving; 1.2oz (34g); UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1; Best By Date: 01/2025; 1 serving; 1.2oz (34g); UPC 812907011160

According to the FDA, lead is a naturally occurring element that may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation. Lead is a toxic substance, but it is present in our environment in small amounts. Everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions like inhaling dust, drinking water or eating food.

Consumers who purchased these blueberries should discard them and not consume them. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Those who purchased online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA’s website right here.