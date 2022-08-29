Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, other fall favorites return to stores on Aug. 30

Dig your Ugg boots and black leggings out of the closet because the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is coming back this Tuesday.

The first day of fall might not officially be until Sept. 22, but that doesn’t mean it’s not already here in spirit. 🍂

Technically, the leaves are still green, but Halloween decor is already flooding stores and you can get into that fall mood with a PSL from Starbucks starting Aug. 30.

It’s going to cost you a little more than usual though. According to CNN business, the fall favorite in a grande size will cost between $5.45 to $5.95 depending on location. That’s around 4% more than last year.

This is the 19th year Starbucks has offered a Pumpkin Spice Latte. It’s espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and real pumpkin in the sauce they use for flavor. You can get a PSL hot, iced or blended throughout the fall season.

The pumpkin cream cold brew is returning for a fourth year. It’s made with Starbucks cold brew and sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato is returning but now it’s made with oatmilk and Blonde Espresso as the standard recipe. The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato combines layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle.

Starbucks will also offer a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone for a limited time. The Pumpkin Loaf is available year-round. There will also be an Owl Cake Pop for a limited time.

