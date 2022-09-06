FDA: Certain UV wands give off unsafe levels of radiation that can harm skin, eyes within seconds

The FDA is reminding people not to use certain brands of ultraviolet wands because they may produce unsafe levels of radiation.

Ultraviolet wands are used to disinfect items and kill germs. The FDA issued a safety communication warning to let people know that certain UV wands could cause injury to their skin or eyes after just seconds of use.

Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) radiation is a type of radiation that is known to disinfect air, water and nonporous surfaces. The FDA tested samples of UV wands from several manufacturers that are marketing the wands to consumers outside of a health care setting.

The FDA found that the products give off unsafe levels of UV-C radiation. When a product is advertised to disinfect in seconds, it likely means it gives off an unsafe level of UV-C radiation, according to the FDA.

The FDA also said the products lacked safety information, claimed to disinfect in seconds and lacked any safety features to protect users. The FDA suggests using safer methods, such as chemical cleaners.

FDA says not to use the following brands:

Product Manufacturer Safe•T•Lite Max‐lux Corporation OttLite Rechargeable UVC Disinfecting Wand, model: UV10002M OttLite Technologies Inc. UVILIZER Flip, model: SG-153 In My Bathroom LLC, “dba” IMB Portable UV Light Wand Sterilizer In My Bathroom LLC, “dba” IMB Ultraviolet Sterilamp, model: PURPLEGLOW Vanelc Sharper Image® UV Sanitizing Portable Wand, model: 101362 MerchSource LLC SurfaceSoap UV PhoneSoap LLC Magic UV Light SanitizerTM Magic UV Light Sanitizer

The FDA said that the UV wands listed above may have been labeled with additional names so you could potentially have a dangerous wand that is not noted on the list. If you have or see a UV wand that doesn’t have safety instructions or information on its risks and the radiation it gives off, the FDA said you shouldn’t use it.

