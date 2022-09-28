Live stream: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm

ORLANDO – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, with more than 2.5 million under evacuation orders.

The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area. Catastrophic storm surges could push 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters) of water across more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, forecasters warned.

Ian menaced Florida after bringing destruction Tuesday to western Cuba, where two people were reported dead and the storm brought down the country’s electrical grid. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), on the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Ian has already been pounding Florida's Gulf Coast for hours now. Wind and rain moved ashore even before the storm made landfall. The hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa, which is a little further south, in the past half hour. Ian is a category four storm but just short of the most powerful category five.

It's been an ugly and dangerous day along the Florida Gulf Coast. Most people have been evacuated from the area. Many are in shelters. This is just the beginning of a devastating time for everyone. We know many Metro Detroiters have family and friends in the area. Some of you have spent time there. It's tough to watch as rain, wind, and flooding are very dangerous. It's also the impact on things like power lines. President Joe Biden says his team has been in contact with Florida's governor and several mayors as the White House activates The Federal Response.

The American Red Cross is deploying emergency responders from the Michigan region to Florida. The Michigan Volunteers will bring cots, blankets, food, and drinks to storm victims. Some of the volunteers have been doing this for years. They headed south Wednesday (Sept. 28) just after noon.

The rising waters carried debris onto the shore as onlookers expressed surprise at the hurricane's strength. There are power outages all over, and cellular service has become spotty.