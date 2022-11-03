Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Nov. 2, 2022; jackpot at $1.2 billion

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.2 billion and comes with a cash option of $596.7 million. Do you have a winning Powerball ticket?

If someone does win Wednesday night’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball drawing took place in Tallahassee, Florida at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Below are the winning numbers.

Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Nov. 2, 2022: 2-11-22-35-60

Powerball: 23

Multiplier: 2x

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize asn an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

A screenshot from Powerball.com on Oct. 31, 2022. (Powerball.com)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.