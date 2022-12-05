Michigan REAL ID travel deadline: DHS gives states until May 2025 to meet requirements

A driver hands her driver's license and birth certificate as proof of citizenship to a U.S. Customs & Border Protection agent at the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel January 31, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the REAL ID full enforcement date to May 7, 2025.

The extension gives states an extra 24 months to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.

After May 7, 2025, federal agencies, including the TSA, will be prohibited from accepting driver’s licenses and ID cards that do not meet federal standards.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

Officials said the deadline is to address the impacts of the COVID pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card.

What is a REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 following a 9/11 Commission recommendation.

The act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Beginning May 7, 2025, every traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID-complaint driver’s licenses or ID card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license or another TSA-acceptable form of ID at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

All 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

How do I get a REAL ID?

Standard REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs will display a star in the upper right corner. Ehanced licenses and IDs are automatically REAL ID-compliant whether they have a star in the corner or not.

To convert to REAL ID, visit a Secretary of State office and provide the following documents:

Your current Michigan driver’s license or ID.

A valid, unexpired U.S. passport, birth certificate, or other proof of legal presence document

A certified legal name-change document, if your name is different from what is on your birth certificate.

There’s no added charge for converting to REAL ID if you do so at the time of renewing or replacing your license or ID. Otherwise, there is a correction fee ($9 for license; $10 for ID) to convert to REAL ID.

