US pushes REAL ID travel deadline to May 2023: What to know

If you’re looking to travel anywhere in the next few years, you’re going to need a REAL ID-compliant license or passport -- but Americans have extra time to meet the deadline.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending the REAL ID full enforcement date by 19 months, from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023, due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, passport or passport card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

How do I get a REAL ID?

Visit your state’s driver’s licensing agency website to find out exactly what documentation is required to obtain a REAL ID. At a minimum, you must provide documentation showing: 1) Full Legal Name; 2) Date of Birth; 3) Social Security Number; 4) Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence; and 5) Lawful Status. (Here’s Michigan’s page on this)

Do children and teens need REAL ID?

Transportation Security Administration does not require children under age 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification.

Is my enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID a REAL-ID?