Adult Swim drops ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on day two of Comic-Con International, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Roiland, who created the animated series Rick and Morty and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, Calif., detailed the charges against him. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Adult Swim dropped Justin Roiland, the star and co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” as he faces felony domestic violence charges.

The announcement was made on Twitter Tuesday evening. Until now, Roiland voiced both title characters. The show will continue with its seventh season after recasting those characters.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. ‘Rick and Morty’ will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season seven,” the tweet reads.

Roiland is facing charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against a woman who he was living with at the time. The woman has not been publicly identified.

Squanch Games, the video game company co-founded by Roiland, also announced his resignation on Tuesday.

“On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland’s resignation. The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life,” the company said.

The incident happened in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that same year. Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020.

A pre-trial hearing was held in the case on Jan. 12, 2023. The charges didn’t gain public attention until NBC News broke the news on Thursday.

According to NBC News, the evidence in the case includes police body camera video, reports, abuse investigation reports, medical reports and recordings of interviews. The evidence is being withheld from the public under a protective order.

Roiland is expected back in court on April 27.

The shows sixth season premiered in September. A seventh season was ordered as part of a long-term deal with the creators made in 2018. The 2018 deal arranged for 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

