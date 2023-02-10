5 children missing since 2021 may be with couple charged with murder, child sexual abuse

A couple facing murder and sexual abuse charges in the brutal death of a 7-year-old boy and abuse of other children are on the run and may have five children with them.

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, were charged after two young girls were found abandoned in Mexico and a young boy was found dead.

The couple lived in Washington, but investigators said they fled the state when they learned they would be facing charges. The couple was last seen crossing into Mexico in June 2021.

Officials said Medina picked up her four children from a previous marriage two days before they fled the state. The couple has an infant son together.

The five children are unaccounted for and if they are with the couple, they are at risk of abuse or sex trafficking, officials said.

Edgar Salvador Cason-Garcia (L); Araceli Medina (R) (NCMEC)

Girls found abandoned at gas station in Mexico

In late 2020, Casian-Garcia’s biological daughters, 8 and 3 years old, were found abandoned at a gas station in Tijuana, Mexico.

Investigators said both girls showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse. The 8-year-old girl told police they’d been tortured and sexually assaulted while living in Washington.

Officials believe the couple had been abusing and sex trafficking the children and their 7-year-old brother, Edgar Casian Jr.

7-year-old boy found dead

The remains of 7-year-old Edgar Casian Jr. were found on Feb. 5, 2022.

Hikers looking for animal bones in rural Washington found the child’s remains about 15 to 20 minutes away from where the couple lived.

Investigators were able to confirm his identity through dental records. Officials said they believe the boy had been tortured to death before his body was dumped.

“This is the worst case I’ve come across in nine years as a detective,” Detective Jon Davis told NCMEC. “What we’ve seen from this investigation, they have no problem hurting children -- to outright murder.”

5 children still missing

Milagros, Melissa, Ramiro, Iliany. Listed from left to right. (NCMEC)

Medina’s four children and the couple’s infant son are still missing.

The couple named their infant son Edgar, the same name as his murdered half-brother. The other four children haven’t been since since June 2021.

Officials believe all five children are in danger and at risk of sexual abuse and trafficking. The children range in age from infant to 14 years old: baby boy Edgar, Iliany, 4, Ramiro, 10, Milagros, 12 and Melissa, 14.

“All of the pain that you guys are causing, you guys can still do something right,” Medina’s sister, Yesina Ramirez, told NCMEC. “And turn these kids in, bring them back home safe and sound.”

Reward offered for information

U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Washington are offering up to $10,000 each for information that leads to the arrests of Medina and Casian-Garcia.

Investigators believe the couple is currently in or around the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, or possibly Tepic, Nayarit. NCMEC said the couple may be in Canada, or, anywhere by now.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Anonymity is guaranteed. Tips can also be sent to NCMEC by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.